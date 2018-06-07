× Flooding Causing Major Issues For Oklahoma City Drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — Oklahoma City drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads as heavy rains and thunderstorms moved through the area.

Storms starting moving across central Oklahoma Thursday morning (June 7), according to our sister station KFOR.

Three inches of rain fell between Bethany and The Village in a short amount of time and traffic became congested after streets across the metro began to flood.

Parks of Lake Hefter Parkway near Memorial Rd. were closed after flooding became an issue under the bridge.

Officials say drivers should avoid low lying areas and not drive into flooded roadways. If you encounter flooded roadways, you are encouraged to turn around and find another route.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as drainage areas and low lying spots.