Fort Smith Police Looking For Stabbing Victim

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– Police were searching for a male stabbing victim early Thursday (June 7) morning.

Dispatchers with Fort Smith Police confirmed that officers were looking for a man who was stabbed.

They said the stabbing happened at 811 N. 53rd Street in Fort Smith.

This address is located on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus, near the Baldor Technology Center.

No details have been released regarding a possible suspect in this crime, nor any information on the victim’s condition.

The victim was believed to be travelling in a Honda Odyssey.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.