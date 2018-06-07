× Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Former Republican Legislator For Sebastian County Judge

Little Rock (KFSM) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that he intends to appoint former republican legislator, and long-time Fort Smith resident, Gunner Delay to be the next district court judge in Sebastian County, Fort Smith District.

Delay’s term will begin July 1 and extend through December 31, 2020.

Governor Hutchinson said “With his 30-year law career, his term as a prosecutor, and his service in both houses of the Arkansas legislature, Gunner DeLay brings a depth of experience that will ensure thorough and fair consideration of the cases that come into his courtroom. Sebastian County is fortunate that a man of his caliber is available, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve.”

Mr. Delay served from 1995-1999 as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, and a member of the Arkansas Senate from 1999-2003.

In 2007 DeLay was appointed by then Governor Mike Huckabee as prosecuting attorney for Sebastian County, where he oversaw the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force.

DeLay Said, “I’m humbled the governor would select me to fill this vacancy on the bench. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to serving the citizens of Fort Smith as District Judge.”

He is replacing Judge Ben A. Beland.

“On behalf of the people of Fort Smith I want to express gratitude to retiring Judge Ben Beland for his many years of outstanding service. He will be greatly missed by those who work in the courthouse and in the legal community. As District Judge, I will work hard, respect all who appear before the court, and I will dispense justice according to the law.”