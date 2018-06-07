× Huntsville Man Sentenced For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Huntsville man was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Charles Roach, 48, pleaded guilty May 31 in Washington County Circuit Court to possessing at least 10 sexually explicit images of children, according to court documents.

As part of Roach’s plea deal, prosecutors dropped his remaining charges, which included 90 counts of possession of child pornography.

Roach will be required to register as a sex offender once he’s released from the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Judge Mark Lindsay also barred Roach from unsupervised contact with children and access to the Internet.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roach last fall after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been downloaded from a Facebook Messenger account.

Deputies spoke to Roach after discovering his Facebook account had a similar name and photo as the suspected account, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies then verified Roach’s cell number matched the number from the tip.

Roach allowed deputies to search his phone, which held 100 videos and more than 9,000 images — 90 percent of which were pornographic, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they found 37 videos and 60 images involving children.