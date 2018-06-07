Kids Learn Self Defense For Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Now that school is out for summer, kids may be spending more time outside on their own or with friends, which can potentially put them at risk.

However, instructors at Thompson Defense Academy in Fort Smith are helping to prepare them for anything that comes their way through various forms of martial arts including Taekwondo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, grappling, self-defense, and kickboxing.

“It really builds confidence for students who might be a little bit shy or might be quiet, especially when school time starts, but it really provides that summertime structure,” said Carolyn Thompson, an instructor at the center.

The instructors facilitate training that leads them to make efficient and effective decisions in a matter of seconds; Non-violent actions are taught as the best initial approach to various scenarios.

According to Christopher Thompson, another instructor, it’s an art that’s 10 percent physical and 90 percent mental.

“We teach you to take care of yourself, how to use your voice, how to use your safe distance…,” said Thompson.

However, there are some instances that require physical self- defense, so proper kicking and punching techniques are taught in conjunction with that.

To learn how to enroll in one of the courses offered at Thompson Defense Academy, click here.

The classes are geared to all ages.