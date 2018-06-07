Local Nonprofit Volunteers Provide Medical & General Relief To Guatemala Volcano Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Dustin's Dream is based out of Siloam Springs, and volunteers from the nonprofit went to Guatemala on a medical missions trip. Quickly plans changed Sunday (June 3) after an unexpected volcano erupted miles away near Escuintla, Guatemala.

More than 100 people have died, and about 200 are missing after the eruption, leaving an air of devastation looming in the disaster-ridden towns. "Definitely know that it has impacted several of the local communities here," said Dustin's Dream volunteer Danae Chamberlain.

While rescue teams dig through debris to try to identify bodies, people in nearby towns are suffering with no clean water and hardly any food.

On top of the group's scheduled medical mission work, they have teamed up with their host family to provide clean water, food and medications.

Although it's a traumatic reality to experience up close, volunteer Carl Duncan feels most locals seem to be handling it well.

"I think mostly that there is a little bit of fear of the unknown," said Duncan. "They have so many struggles that they worry about that this is kind of another part."

Duncan also believes it was fate that allowed them to be in the right place at what looked like the wrong time.

"It's such a great opportunity to help those who are in need and to be able to share some of the things we've been given in our lives," said Duncan.

As they begin to pick up the pieces Chamberlain has one request for people back home, "I would just ask that you would be praying for these people and know that your prayers, they don't just need them today, but in the future as well."