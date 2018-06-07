× Oklahoma Man Killed After Hitting Train

OKTAHA, Okla. (KFSM) — An Oktaha man was killed Wednesday after hitting a stationary train.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Christopher Harris, 49, of Oktaha was driving a 2017 Jaguar at 8:55 p.m. on 123rd Street South and Railroad Street when he ran into a train that was stationary at the crossing.

A dispatcher at the Highway Patrol said the train then went northbound for about 5 miles before coming to a stop again because the engineer did not realize the train had been hit.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County EMS.