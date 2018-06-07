Tattoo Shop To Help One Of Their Own After Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A Northwest Arkansas tattoo shop will hold a special event to help their boss after an incident late Monday night.

In a post on Facebook, Odyssey Tattoo said the owner of the business was the victim of a hate crime.

It stated that the man was targeted because of his sexual orientation and was called homophobic slurs during the attack.

An employee said the man may have fractured his arm as a result of the incident.

The Rogers Police Department did confirm that they responded to a disturbance that involved four intoxicated men.

They said that all four were involved in a "physical altercation" and were cited for Disorderly Conduct- Fighting, Violent, Tumultuous Behavior.

All four men were released.

Police did not say whether or not they were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

When news spread to Odyssey about what happened, one of the artists started thinking about what they could do to help.

Emerson Ashcraft said he was headed back to Arkansas when he found out.

He then proposed that they offer a set of discounted tattoo designs on June 18 and then donate that money to help with the owner's medical bills.

"I’ve worked at a lot of tattoo shops in the years and I’ve had a lot of bosses," Ashcraft said. "I’ve never had a boss as caring as Erik. He’s more like family to all of us. He’s such a giving, sweet man. If we couldn’t do something for him, what would we be as friends?"

He explained the artists at the shop usually work of commission and give a certain percentage back to the shop.

All of the money they make on June 18 will go straight to their boss.

Ashcraft said they will post the designs they will be working on that day on their Facebook page.

We did reach out to the victim and he told us through email that he was told by his attorney to not talk to the media.

Arkansas is currently one of a few states that does not have a state hate crime law.

Some state lawmakers have told 5NEWS that they hope to propose a state hate crime bill next year.