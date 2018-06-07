Trump Administration Announces $845,000 Approved For U.S Fish And Wildlife Service Projects In Arkansas

Washington (KFSM) – The U.S. Department of the Interior announced today that the Trump administration has approved $845,000 in funding for critical U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service infrastructures in Arkansas.

$650,000 will go to repair the Raceway drain areas in Norfolk National Fish Hatchery near Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Another $195,000 will be used to repair the Woodland Pond Public Access Trail in Central Arkansas.

$50 Million in funds for construction projects has been approved for Fish and Wildlife Services across the U.S. in an effort to repair aging fish and wildlife infrastructures.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages 566 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management areas and operates national fish hatcheries, fish technology centers and fish health centers. The agency is responsible for over $46 billion in constructed real property assets that include over 25,000 structures (e.g., buildings and water management structures) as well as nearly 14,000 roads, bridges, and dams.