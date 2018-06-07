Two-Car Crash Kills Teen In Little Rock, Witnesses Say Drivers Were Racing

Little Rock (KFSM) – A 12-year-old is dead in Little Rock after two vehicles crashed during an apparent street race Wednesday afternoon, our news partner KATV in Little Rock reports.

Police say four people were injured in the crash, two in each vehicle. All four were taken to area hospitals with “significant injures.”

Aerial pictures of the bad looking accident in North Little Rock on Riverfront. @KATVNews @NLRPD pic.twitter.com/kNoqPZXYpN — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) June 6, 2018

12-year-old girl, Aniyah Dilworth, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses said the vehicles “appeared to be racing one another and were traveling at extremely high rates of speed.”

Photos of the wreck show one vehicle had been split in half after it struck a utility pole.

Police did not immediately identify the others involved in the crash.

A ongoing investigation is underway.