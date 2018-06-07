× Tyler Clark Named New Paris Coach

PARIS (KFSM) – Marion doesn’t play many games on the western side of Arkansas but the Patriots coaching tree has started to move this direction.

Tyler Clark was approved as the new Paris football coach tonight at a school board meeting. Clark was previously the offensive line coach at Marion. The Eagles move into a new look 3A-1 conference with West Fork who hired former Marion defensive coordinator Justin Smith to lead the Tigers’ program.

Clark will be the Eagles’ third coach in as many seasons after Marc Tucker and Bryan Hutson occupied the position in the past two years. Hutson left Paris to become the Elkins’ head coach last month.

Paris went 4-7 in 2017 while the Eagles have reached the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons.

The Eagles open the 2018 season on Aug. 24 as they host Perryville.