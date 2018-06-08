Benton County Graduates Its Largest Drug Court Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Bentonville Friday (June 8) to celebrate the largest class of drug court graduates to date.

For many, drug court is a second chance at life. After failing to kick a drug addiction and facing felony charges, new mom and graduate Jonni Tuttle is living a much better life.

"I was at my absolute lowest and I had gotten to a point where I felt like there was no hope, drug court was offered time," said Tuttle.

Surrounded by friends and family, Tuttle and nearly 100 others graduated from the two year drug rehabilitation program. "I can actually say that I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life," Tuttle said.

The program offers group therapy sessions, job placement and housing help. After graduates successfully complete the program, the court also wipes away their felony charge. Benton County also offers veterans treatment court for former servicemen and women committed to kicking drug addictions.

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin recognizes the Benton County program as one the best in the state for a number of reasons, one being retention.

"The quality of the staff and the people involved here, all of those things come together and it just makes for a first-class organization and that's why we drove up here," said Griffin.

With a clean slate and a new outlook on life, Griffin is eager to see the impact these graduates will make in our growing work force.

"We need these graduates back in the work force and contributing. So this is a real celebration and I'm excited to be here," Griffin said.