Blood Donations Needed Now That Summer Slump Has Arrived In Arkansas, Oklahoma

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- We’ve entered trauma season, which is a three-month span during the summer months when emergency rooms nationwide report a noticeable spike in trauma injuries among children and adults.

Ironically, it’s also the time of year when blood donations drop.

“People go on vacation. They don't think about giving blood before they leave town,” said Danny Cervantes, Arkansas Blood Institute donor recruitment manager.

Cervantes also attributes the big decline in donations to schools being out for the summer.

It’s a concerning seasonal trend because hospitals in the River Valley area need about 100 units of blood per day. In particular, the hospitals need the Type O negative because it is the most universal type.

That’s why the blood institute holds its big MASH Bash blood drive every year. It began 35 years ago when the television series MASH was ending.

When you donate you not only have the opportunity to save several lives, but Cervantes says people wind up potentially saving their own life in the process.

That’s because people must get a miniature-physical onsite before they’re eligible to donate, and sometimes the professionals will detect that something is wrong with a person’s overall health.

“A lot of people don't visit their doctor on a regular basis, and we've had people come in here and say they've had high blood pressure,” Cervantes explained.

If you are interested in donating blood this summer, Cervantes advises people to drink a lot of water the day prior to ensure one’s veins are hydrated. He also says to avoid donating on an empty stomach.

To learn about the annual MASH Bash blood drive, click here. It happens on the first Friday in June each year.