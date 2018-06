× Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A child was taken to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital after nearly drowning Friday (June 8) afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club, according to Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart.

Stewart said the child was in critical condition.

Central EMS was called about 3:15 p.m. for a drowning at the club on 560 N. Rupple Road, but no further details were available, Stewart said.