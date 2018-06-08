× Hotter Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Next Week

This weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build across the central and southern plains. This will end the daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms and stop additional storm complexes from developing and tracking near our area.

Temperatures will be in the 90s with a heat index near 100º. There’s a limited chance we could see a stray shower or two with daytime heating but even that appears to be very isolated (if it even occurs at all).

The energy to our northwest will pass across the Dakotas next week sending a weak front into the area on Tuesday & Wednesday. While it doesn’t appear we’ll get much cold air from the front… we will see cooler temperatures as a result of the clouds & scattered showers.

Beyond that, the heat returns for the end of the week in a pattern that continues to resemble the Summer season.

-Garrett