House Approves Package That Would Cut Billions In Unspent Funds, Local Congressmen Weigh-in

(CNN) — The House narrowly approved a rescissions package from the White House that aims to cancel billions in unspent funds from the prior fiscal year, much of which would not have been spent otherwise.

The vote was 210-206.

While the package nixes $15 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated it will essentially only save the government about $1 billion.

House Budget Committee Chairman and Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack (AR-03) showed support for the recissions package:

“I rise in support of this commonsense request from President Trump to responsibly rein in wasteful government spending.”

“This process helps us in Congress confront wasteful spending and draw back unspent funds on the discretionary side of our budget.”

“However, in order to slow down spending and actually have a chance at paying down any debt, we have to acknowledge what is actually driving the majority of this spending.”

Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) issued the following statement on the passage of the recissions package,

“Since well before I took office, Congress has been in the habit of passing temporary spending bills and massive omnibuses to fund our government,” Westerman said.

“The lack of a formal appropriations process has left our federal agencies with a lack of Congressional oversight and fiscal priorities. If we are to get our government’s finances in order and balance the budget, we must return to regular order and pass each appropriations bill. In 2017, the House passed all 12 appropriations bills but saw no action in the Senate. It is my hope that the Senate will take up these bills as the House works to send further consolidated appropriations bills like H.R. 5895, which funds military construction, the VA, our waterway systems and much more. Regular order is the first step out of our government’s fiscal mess.”

While it passed the House it’s unlikely to go far in the Senate, even though rescissions only need a simple majority and not subject to the normal 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster.