Huntsville Sex Offender Sentenced For Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Huntsville sex offender was sentenced Friday (June 8) to 10 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for trying to view child pornography.

Otis Wilt, 34, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court to one count of accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography.

In June 2017, officers with Arkansas Community Corrections searched Wilt’s home, where they found three cell phones that Wilt used to search the Internet for child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Forensic examiners were able to recover previously used internet search terms related to child pornography, as well as images of child pornography saved in the temporary internet files of the devices.

During the prosecution of the case, investigators learned Wilt was Virginia sex offender, having been convicted there of possessing child pornography.

This case was investigated by Arkansas State Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.