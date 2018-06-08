NWA Parade Of Homes Showcases Most Houses Ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Forty-one homes in Benton and Washington Counties are showcased in the 2018 Northwest Arkansas Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes started Friday and runs through Sunday (June 10).

“This home is a custom-built home in Fayetteville. It was a Southern Living design and then we designed the basement for it. 6,700 square feet heated with a walkout basement and a swimming pool,” said Lee Scarlett, president of Celtic Construction.

Scarlett said building custom homes is making people's dreams come true.

“We're not building cookie cutter homes. We've never built the same home twice and our clients bring us something they want to see in reality and we make it happen,” he said.

Buffington Homes has six houses on the parade in Benton county.

Marketing Director Laura Hoover said they've changes some of their house plans by opening up the floor plan in the main living space.

“These are some changes that we've made just because we want to make sure we are giving you the best space for you and your family. And want to keep up with the trends that are coming in and the things you are looking for and staying competitive in the marketplace,” she said.

President of the Northwest Arkansas Home Builders Association E.J. Johnson said they are happy to be able to showcase the most homes ever this year.

“We've got 880 people moving here every month, so we have to cater to a huge huge audience of folks. So we've got a mix of everything possible in the parade this year,” he said.

The parade runs Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.