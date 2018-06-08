UPDATE: Missing Person Found Safe After House Fire Near Winslow

BRENTWOOD (KFSM) — A person originally presumed missing has been found after a house fire Friday (June 8) morning north of Winslow, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to a fire about 5:45 a.m. in the Brentwood Community along U.S. 71. The sheriff’s office said it is following up on leads about the missing person.

No further details were immediately available.

The Boston Mountain, West Fork and White House fire departments responded to the blaze, along with Central EMS, the sheriff’s office and the Washington County Fire Marshal.

Sheriff Tim Helder said he was “thankful for our local volunteer fire departments.”