Thousands Of People Expected At The Junk Ranch Spring Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- Whether it's carefully curated antiques or small trinkets, The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove has something for everyone.

The Junk Ranch Spring Show kicks off Friday (June 8) with plenty of "junk" to shop.

The Junk Ranch started with a few vendors in 2013 and has grown to hosting more than 200 vendors from several states. The vendors feature repurposed and vintage items, as well as jewelry, boutiques and handmade goodies.

The prices of items range from low to high. There will be food trucks and live music on site.

The Junk Ranch is open Friday (June 8) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $10. These tickets can be used for re-entry on Saturday, as well.

Tickets purchased Saturday (June 9) are $5, and the event is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children 12 and younger get in free.

The Junk Ranch is located at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove.