× Woman Sought By Muskogee County Sheriff In Home Invasion Case

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion robbery.

Investigators are looking for a white female, about 5-foot-2-inches tall, in her late 20s or early 30s, blonde hair, with colorful tattoos across her chest. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt and blue jeans.

The woman is wanted for questioning in a home invasion robbery that took place about 1 a.m. in the 13000 block of Rocky Top Road near Webbers Falls in Muskogee County. The female suspect was accompanied by two male suspects. An elderly man in the home had his legs and feet bound with tape.

One of the male suspects was armed with a small baseball bat at the time. The suspects stole two televisions, a safe, medication and more than $1,000 cash from the victim, investigators said.

As the woman and one of the men searched the victim’s home, the other man loaded items into a vehicle. On occasion, the man would step inside the house and call to the other man, referring to him as “Fat Boy,” investigators said.

One of the men was described as a white male, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, with dark hair and wearing a blue bandana and jeans. The other was described as a white male.

The victim wasn’t injured but was left bound until he could free himself and call for help about 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the identities of the woman, the two male suspects or the robbery itself is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.