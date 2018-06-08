× XNA To Receive $13.6 Million Grant To Repair Taxiway

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport will receive a $13.6 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $677 million in infrastructure grants Friday (June 8) to 214 airports in 43 states.

The grants will fund infrastructure projects that include runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

The $13.6 million grant will be used to repair a taxiway at XNA.

According to the press release, airports can get AIP entitlement funding based on activity levels and project needs. The FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding if capital project needs exceed the available entitlement funds.