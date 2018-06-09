× Body Found Inside Truck Recovered From Lake May Be Related To Missing Man

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) — The body of a man found in a truck recovered from Lake Thunderbird may be related to a missing person case, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

On Saturday (June 9) around 4:45 p.m. a truck was found submerged in the lake off Hog Creek Ramp, with a dead man inside, said authorities.

Officials said the man may be Charles French, 75, who was last seen in Norman on May 2, 2018.

His son, James French, reported to police that he took his father to the hospital in Norman, for medical treatment following a car accident on April 30, 2018. Charles had refused medical treatment for head injuries sustained from the accident.

On May 2, Charles borrowed a 1991 white GMC truck from a friend in Norman. On May 18, the day Charles was reported missing, Norman police issued a Silver Alert.

Police said the truck recovered from the lake Saturday is the same GMC pickup.

Meanwhile, the body found in the truck will have to be identified through the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.