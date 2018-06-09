× Here’s What You Need To Know About The Fayetteville Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – All reserved tickets and Hog Pen general admission tickets for this weekend’s series between Arkansas and South Carolina are SOLD OUT.

The Fayetteville Super Regional will be played June 9 through 11 at Baum Stadium with the series getting started Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Game 1: Saturday: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday: 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday: 6 p.m. | ESPN

An allotment of 250 general admission tickets in the Hog Pen have been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis. Students are limited to one ticket per person and they will be available online.

To ensure that you have a wonderful experience at this weekend’s Super Regional, we wanted to proactively share the following parking and traffic information:

–We encourage all fans to arrive early as we are expecting a capacity crowd and heavy traffic for each game.

–Razorback Foundation members with 2018 baseball parking hangtags are permitted to use their pass(es) for the Super Regional.

–A limited number of ADA spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Cardinal lot for Cardinal (C) and White (W) passholders.

–Should the Cardinal and/or White parking lots fill to capacity, vehicles with Cardinal (C) and/or White (W)hangtags will be directed to an overflow lot immediately adjacent to Baum Stadium and the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Training Center. Parking personnel will be on-site to direct you accordingly.

–Public Parking will be available in Lot 56 located at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Razorback Road. From Lot 56, fans will be able to utilize the FREE fan shuttle service where they will be picked up and dropped off at the southeast corner of Lot 56 near the Razorback Soccer Field. The free shuttle service will begin two hours prior to the first pitch of each game and run throughout the game and postgame. Patrons will be picked up/dropped off at the Home Plate Plaza (Gate C).

Game 1: Saturday: 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday: 2 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday: 6 p.m. | ESPN

An allotment of 250 general admission tickets in the Hog Pen have been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis. Students are limited to one ticket per person and they will be available online.

To ensure that you have a wonderful experience at this weekend’s Super Regional, we wanted to proactively share the following parking and traffic information:

–We encourage all fans to arrive early as we are expecting a capacity crowd and heavy traffic for each game.

–Razorback Foundation members with 2018 baseball parking hangtags are permitted to use their pass(es) for the Super Regional.

–A limited number of ADA spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Cardinal lot for Cardinal (C) and White (W) passholders.

–Should the Cardinal and/or White parking lots fill to capacity, vehicles with Cardinal (C) and/or White (W)hangtags will be directed to an overflow lot immediately adjacent to Baum Stadium and the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Training Center. Parking personnel will be on-site to direct you accordingly.

–Public Parking will be available in Lot 56 located at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Razorback Road. From Lot 56, fans will be able to utilize the FREE fan shuttle service where they will be picked up and dropped off at the southeast corner of Lot 56 near the Razorback Soccer Field. The free shuttle service will begin two hours prior to the first pitch of each game and run throughout the game and post-game. Patrons will be picked up/dropped off at the Home Plate Plaza (Gate C).