Late Inning Surge Lifts Arkansas in Super Regional Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has played in more than a few big games during the careers of Carson Shaddy and Jax Biggers.

Those two came through in the biggest moments in game one of the Super Regional at Baum Stadium.

Biggers gave the Razorbacks a lead with a two out RBI in the sixth then Shaddy added plenty of insurance with a three run triple in the seven as Arkansas took game one from South Carolina 9-3.

Arkansas will play for a chance to advance to the College World Series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

South Carolina was able to strike first as it got a RBI double from Hunter Taylor in the second inning and then a solo home run from Hunter Taylor in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

Arkansas had a chance to blow the game open in the bottom half of the fourth inning but never did get the big hit despite plating two in the frame and sending eight to the plate. Dominic Fletcher tied the game at 2-2 as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then the Razorbacks took their first lead of the game on a Carson Shaddy sacrifice fly.

After cruising through the first two innings, South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill struggled with command and was lifted after a lead off walk in the fifth after 88 total pitches, including five walks.

Blaine Knight did not have his best stuff of the season as he gave up a pair of solo home runs, pushing his total to 18 home runs allowed on the year. Knight finished with four strikeouts in six innings while walking one. The Arkansas ace did pick up the win and improves to 12-0, the only pitcher in the nation to have such a mark.

Barrett Loseke came in to close out the game with three innings of scoreless ball and four strikeouts.