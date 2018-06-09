× Little Rock Police Investigating Homicide On Arch Street

LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide.

The police tweeted they were at the 2700 block of Arch Street around 9 p.m. on Friday (June 8).

Police say a family member came over to the victim’s house to watch the Cavs vs. Warriors game when they found him.

Police say a 61-year-old black male was the victim, but have not released the identity at this time.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is the 19th homicide in Little Rock for the year.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.