Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Searching For 11-Year-Old Girl

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 11-year-old Aireul Maddox, who was last seen on West Republican Road in Jacksonville.

She was reported missing around 12 p.m. on June 9.

Maddox is a white female with strawberry blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean shorts and white shoes.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 78 pounds.