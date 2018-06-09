Slight Chance For A Storm Saturday Afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for an isolated storm this afternoon, especially near the terrain of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The coverage would be less than Friday afternoon.

Highs today will get into the upper 80s and low 90s.

With the extra moisture in the atmosphere thanks to Friday's storms, the humidity will be a bit worse on Saturday. Heat indexes will be near or above one hundred.

Slight rain chances return Monday evening and last through next week. These are due to random, isolated pop-ups.

-Matt