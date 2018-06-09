× OK: Two Bodies Found At Lake Thunderbird Within Two Days

NORMAN, Okla. (CBS) — A body was discovered in a truck retrieved by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on Lake Thunderbird Saturday (June 9) evening.

According to report, the OHP dive team was called to Lake Thunderbird around 6 p.m. to retrieve the vehicle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed that the body of a deceased male was found inside the vehicle.

OSBI has taken over the investigation.

Officials said they do not believe that Saturday’s incident is related to the homicide investigation of a body that was found Friday (June 8) afternoon, also at Lake Thunderbird.

That body was found at the Clear Bay area of the lake, and Cleveland County officials responded.

Thunderbird Park Rangers Chief of Police requested assistance with a suspicious death at Clear Bay Point.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team assisted in retrieving the victim from the lake and the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City.

On Saturday, the medical examiner completed the autopsy and determined the victim had a gunshot wound and was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lee Price Junior of Noble Oklahoma. The investigation continues into his death.