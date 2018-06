Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs on Saturday reaching into the low and mid 90s across our area with another repeat in store for Sunday.

A few spotty showers manged to develop across the high terrain of the Ouachitas but the majority of the area will continue to stay dry until next week when a weak front nears from the north and gives rise to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain will be in the Tuesday-Thursday time-frame.

-Garrett