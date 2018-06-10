× 2-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Dies After Being Found In Car

A 2-year-old girl has died after being found in a car in Grant County.

It happened on Big Bear Circle in Crittenden. State police say they were called there around 6 p.m. Saturday (June 8) for an unresponsive child in a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police say a State Trooper attempted life-saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Grant County, where she was pronounced dead.

State police continue to investigate and an autopsy has been scheduled.