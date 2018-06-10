× Actor Jackson Odell Of TV’s ‘Goldbergs’ Found Dead At 20

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Actor Jackson Odell, 20, was found unresponsive at a home in Tarzana, California, on Friday (June 8), the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

An autopsy has not been performed, the office said.

Odell played Ari Caldwell on the TV sitcom “The Goldbergs.” He also played Ted Durkas on two episodes of “Modern Family.”

“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul,” Odell’s family said Sunday (June 10) on Twitter. “He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”