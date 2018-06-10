Feelin’ The Love At ‘One Love Music Benefit’ In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Local bands took the stage Sunday (June 10) in downtown Fort Smith in hopes of raising money for those who help the homeless population.

"One Love Music Benefit" was held at La Huerta Grill on Garrison Avenue with donations going to help the "Next Step Day Room."

Organizers said local bands wanted to help support the homeless population this summer and are doing so by coordinating concerts.

"We average about 1,500 men, women and children who come through our door every year," said Next Step Day Room Director Kim Wohlford. "We are helping a lot of people get off the streets and get to a job -- and always someone else finding themselves in the same situation, so it's a never-ending problem."

The non-profit is a 16-bed facility that houses mostly veterans who need assistance.

In turn, they said right now, with this heat, they are in need of bottled water the most.