Gamecocks Use Long Ball To Force Winner Take All Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas used the big inning to blow game one of the super regional open but South Carolina returned the favor on Sunday.

LT Tolbert’s grand slam turned a one-run game into a one-sided affair as the Gamecocks took game two 8-5 and forced a winner take all game three on Monday.

Isaiah Campbell is expected to start for Arkansas with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

South Carolina led 2-1 in the fifth, behind a pair of solo home runs, but they were able to chase Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy after allowing two runners with one out in the inning. Jake Reindl immediately surrendered a walk, a grand slam and then a solo home run as the Razorbacks quickly fell in a six run deficit.

Carson Shaddy hit a two-run home run in the sixth to push his RBI total to six for the weekend for Arkansas. Heston Kjerstad’s 14th home run of the season, a solo shot, gives the him the all-time record for an Arkansas freshman.