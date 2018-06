Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Ark. (KFSM) -- Fire ripped through a building Saturday (June 9) at the west side of Muldrow.

The building had been closed recently and is near Muldrow Middle School and Highway 64. The flames were contained to just the one building.

Fire crews said they are still working to determine the cause but the building had been the target of several break ins in the past few months.