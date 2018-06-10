Police: Woman Arrested For Transporting Children In Dog Kennels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) — A woman was arrested after a video was shared online showing two children getting out of pet kennels Saturday (June 09) evening, Memphis Police said.

Leimome Cheeks 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Police say she admitted to driving from Whitehaven to Collierville with her 8-and 9-year-old grandchildren sitting in kennels in the back of her truck.

The video was filmed by a concerned citizen who passed by.

The children told police there was no room inside of the truck earlier in the day so their grandmother told them to get in the kennel.

They also said sitting in the kennels was very hot, because there were no vents for air.

Now, neighbors are asking why and are trying to piece together the though behind her actions.

“I’m still shocked. I really can’t see her doing that. She’s such a nice lady. Wow,” neighbor Skylark Blake said.

Neighbors tells us Cheeks just bought two puppies, which is why the kennels are in the back of her truck.

They say she’s a woman of faith and a very nice lady.

This is an an ongoing investigation.