Fort Smith (KFSM) - Fort Smith will host the 28th Annual Riverfront Blues Festival, which has been named the Best Little Blues Festival in America.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Denise Messamore and Bob Marsh with the Festival, to discuss the concert line-up and how the festival benefits the community.

The festival will take place June 22nd and 23rd.

You can purchase tickets for Blues Fest here.