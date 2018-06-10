Woo, Pig! Giant Hog Statue Stands Tall In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — This hog can’t be missed.

A giant wild boar statue that stands 25-feet and 16-feet wide was installed Sunday (June 10) in Fayetteville.

Its home is at the offices of HogEye, Inc., on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard (Highway 62) at the city limits between Fayetteville and Farmington. The sculpture is on a grassy area on the north side of the road.

The statue is of a signature razorback with its hooves in the air and its snout pointed to the sky.

The copper hog is a replica of the original Hogeye, Inc. designed in 1982.

The sculpture was designed and built by local artist Eugene Sargent.