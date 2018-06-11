Alarm Company Jingle Still Gets Statewide Attention

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — An advertisement jingle for a security company in Hot Springs is still getting statewide attention, six years after it has been playing on the radio.

The owners of HughCo Alarms wanted to use a jingle for the advertisement, so the radio station brought in a jingle company to create the perfect song to use in the advertisement. The owner said it is based off of banter at work.

The advertisement has been on the air for about six years, and runs on two radio stations in Hot Springs.

The company said that it was so popular when the advertisement first started running, that people called the radio station to request to hear it.