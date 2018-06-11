× Arkansas Punches Ticket To College World Series With Rout

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Baum Stadium has been good to Arkansas all season and the Razorbacks rewarded the home crowd with a dog pile in the middle of the diamond.

Carson Shaddy’s three-run home run in the first inning highlighted a five run first inning and started the onslaught for the Razorbacks as they clinched a spot in the College World Series with a 14-4 win over South Carolina on Monday.

The Razorbacks will face Texas on Sunday in the opening round at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

Arkansas went 34-4 at home this season and the Razorbacks’ offense was a big reason why. Shaddy’s home run coupled with Eric Cole’s solo shot in the seventh gave Arkansas 94 on the season, setting a new school record.

A day after they struggled with runners on base, Arkansas took out their frustration as they plated multiple runs in three of the first five innings, and added a single run in another frame. Luke Bonfield had a four RBI in the first five innings.

Six different Razorbacks drove in a run on the day, including Casey Martin who had a two run double in a four run fifth inning.

Isaiah Campbell gave Arkansas exactly what it needed on the mound as he threw four innings while striking out five before being pulled in the fifth. Campbell was charged with two runs on an odd play as two runs scored on what appeared to be a dead ball after a hit by pitch, but the home plate umpire ruled it was a live ball.