Bypass In Greenwood Supported By Recent ARDOT Study

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- A plan to build a roughly $26 million bypass in the City of Greenwood has gotten support from a recent Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) study.

The purpose of this infrastructure would be to reduce traffic congestion and improve public safety, which Mayor Doug Kinslow says has gotten worse over the years.

The proposal shows the bypass connecting the intersection of Arkansas 96 and 10 Spur to Arkansas 10, according to Kinslow.

However, the route for this potential project still has to be ironed out, including land purchases and how to pay for it.

Kinslow is hopeful federal dollars will be available, but he acknowledges there are other projects on the books already. Therefore, the goal now is to figure out the best funding option available. Particularly, one that will get the bypass higher on ARDOT’s priority list.

“The highway department also tells us that more than likely, or to make things happen, and happen quicker, it's good to have half of your money, to come up with 50 percent of the project,” he explained.

One method is to extend the city’s existing .75 cent sales tax. At this point, Kinslow says the $900,000 generated from the tax is shared among the road, fire, and police departments. That money could instead be used to pay for half of the bypass.

It’s an idea some people are on board with.

“The more traffic flow you have, the more people are on time to work, and the more they’re able to get out to do the things they want to do without the frustration of not being able to get there,” said Wayne Houchin.