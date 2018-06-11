Fayetteville Planning Commission To Decide Fate Of Local Restaurant’s Summer Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville planning commission met tonight (June 11) to decide whether or not to allow conditional use permits for JJ's Beer Garden summer concert series following concerns from residents living near the restaurant.

Since the start of their summer concert series on Thursdays JJ's Beer Garden has been accused of violating permit requirements.

Some people living near JJ's Beer Garden restaurant say their mid-day sound checks are a major disturbance.

The Fayetteville planning commission decided to allow JJ's summer concert series to continue, but with new stipulations.

Sound checks must now be done between 12pm - 1pm. If they can't meet during that time due to unforeseen circumstances JJ's is required to contact the planning commission to move the time.

The planning commission is also looking into a retractable roof or enclosing JJ's venue to ease noise concerns from nearby neighbors.