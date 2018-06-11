Few Storm Chances For Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat continues the next several days, however some folks might be able to get a bit of relief this afternoon and evening. We have two different storm chances today:

A general risk for a random shower or storm with daytime heating A complex of storms will near Arkansas after sunset on Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Not much in terms of severe weather is expected. The better risk for bad storms will be in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Our overnight storms would spark thanks to a cold front that will near Arkansas Monday night.

Everyone will reach the 90s this afternoon.

General storm chances last through Wednesday.

-Matt