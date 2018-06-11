Longhorned Tick Found In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) has confirmed the presence of the Longhorned tick in Arkansas.

The Longhorned tick(Haemaphysalis longicornis) was found on a dog in Benton County, the Arkansas Agriculture Department reports.

The Longhorned tick is an exotic East Asian tick associated with bacterial and viral tick-borne diseases of animals and humans in other parts of the world.

This tick is considered by USDA to be a serious threat to livestock because heavy tick infestations may cause stunted growth, decreased production and animal deaths.

Longhorned ticks are very small and can easily go unnoticed.

Protect yourself from ticks by using standard prevention methods such as wearing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved repellents, performing tick checks, and tucking in clothing, according to the Arkansas Agriculture Department.