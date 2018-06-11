× Martin, Kjerstad Named NCBWA 1st Team Freshman All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–The two best hitters in Arkansas’s lineup have been freshmen Casey Martin & Heston Kjerstad. And the nation took notice.

On Monday, Martin & Kjerstad were named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) First Team Freshman All-Americans. The duo are the 20th and 21st freshmen All-Americans in program history.

Dominic Fletcher was the most recent honoree, named 2nd Team All-American by NCBWA last season.

Martin, a Lonoke native has started 55 of the 60 games he’s played in, the majority at 3rd base. The righty is hitting at a .341 clip with 75 hits, 44 RBI and 41 runs. Martin has hit 13 home runs and 11 doubles with an on base percentage of .419 while stealing 8 of 9 bases.

Kjerstad leads the Razorbacks with a .344 average and joins Eric Cole as the only Hogs to start all 62 games. The lefty has 81 hits, 53 RBI and 59 runs with 14 home runs and 14 doubles.

Kjerstad’s three home runs in the NCAA tournament vault him into the lead for most ever by an Arkansas freshman, eclipsing Zack Cox’s record of 13.