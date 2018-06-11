× Rogers Police Asking FBI To Help Investigate Possible Hate Crime

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking the FBI to help investigate a possible hate crime, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

Four men were cited for disorderly conduct June 5 outside of a local restaurant on Walnut Street.

According to police, the investigation alleges that one of the men was making derogatory remarks about sexual orientation of one of the others involved.

Since Arkansas is one of the few states without a hate crime law, Rogers Police contacted the FBI for assistance to determine if there was a violation of any federal hate crime statutes.