Rogers Residents Offered Free Tickets To July 4th Show At The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — The city of Rogers and the Walmart AMP have teamed up to offer Rogers residents free lawn tickets to the July 4th Celebration.

Residents can get free lawn tickets June 15-16 at the AMP box office only. No phone or web orders will be allowed for the free tickets.

Proof of residency is required, and tickets are limited to four per person. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Friday (June 15) and 12-4 p.m. on Saturday (June 16).

Additional tickets may be purchased at $3 per ticket for lawn seating and $10 for under cover seating.

The July 4th Celebration includes a concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks take place about 9:30 p.m.