Salmonella Outbreak Hits Several States; Pre-Cut Melon The Culprit

At least 60 people have reported getting sick from a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported Saturday that the melon has been recalled in eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina. The reported cases were in Illinois (6), Indiana (11), Michigan (32), Missouri (10) and Ohio (1). Of those, 31 have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

According to our sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City, stores carrying the melon include Walmart, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Jay C, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s.

The symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and they tend to occur within 12-72 hours and last 4-7 days.

Walmart, Kroger, Jay C and Payless stores in the affected states removed the pre-cut melon products on Thursday, the CDC said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to identify the supplier linked to the pre-cut melon.

The melon comes in clamshell containers. Those in the affected states are advised to throw the melon away.

The recall only affects pre-cut melon and fruit salad mixes containing melon, not whole melons, the CDC said.