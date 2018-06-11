Significant Increase In Funding For Arkansas Parks And Outdoor Recreation Areas Announced  

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — $774,392 in revenues will be distributed to Arkansas for Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants to support outdoor recreation and conservation projects in the state, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced today.

“I believe the Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program demonstrates how we can work together to improve and expand access to public outdoor recreation opportunities, modernize our country’s park and recreation infrastructure, and support Arkansas communities with new jobs and other economic benefits,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The $774,392 was made available through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) and is a significant increase from past years. In the future, the Interior announced intentions to distribute GOMESA funds ahead of the traditional annual LWCF Appropriations.

“This is a great state-federal partnership that benefits all citizens,” said Zinke “Making this change in distribution gets these funds to states so they can start creating public outdoor recreation opportunities earlier.”

GOMESA was enacted by Congress in 2006 to direct certain Outer Continental Shelf revenues to be disturbed to States through grants under the LWCF State and Local Assistance Program administered by the Department of the Interior and National Park Service.

The LWCF was established in 1965 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations in the U.S.

$845,000 in funding for critical U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service infrastructures in Arkansas was announced by The U.S. Department of the Interior last week.