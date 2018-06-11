× Two Injured in ATV Accident Near Winslow

WINSLOW (KFSM) — Two girls were injured Sunday night in an accident near Winslow.

According to Kelly Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Winfrey Valley Road just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies found two juvenile females who were injured in an ATV accident. One of the girls was transported via ambulance, and another was taken to the hospital via helicopter, Cantrell said.

Further details on the crash or conditions of the girls were not available.